Mitsubishi Motors eyes 15 pct market share in pick-up truck segment

KUALA LUMPUR: Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Sdn Bhd aims to expand its market share in the local pick-up truck segment to 15 per cent with the launch of its enhanced Triton model.

Its chief executive officer, Tomoyuki Shinnishi, said the company aimed to sell between 6,000 and 7,000 units of the new Triton annually.

“That would be a 10 per cent increase compared to last year.

The main selling point would be this latest Triton is the only pick-up offering up to 200,000km, or five-year, warranty,” he said after launch here.

Shinnishi said last year, Mitsubishi Motors sold 5,500 units of the previous model Triton, commanding about 13 per cent of the market share.

The 2017 Triton has undergone significant improvements in terms of safety and comes with additional premium features and has garnered a five-star rating in the Asean New Car Assessment Programme crash test.

The new Triton VGT Adventure X AT variant, priced at RM130,900 (on the road price without insurance inclusive goods and services tax), is currently available as a completely built-up model from Thailand.

Mitsubishi Motors currently has 59 showrooms and 56 service outlets nationwide.