NREB conducts probe into illegal dumping of chicken wings

SIBU: The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) has declared that it would take appropriate action should there be any element of offence with regard to the dumping of goods at a non-designated site.

This statement was made in reference to the massive disposal of and the digging up of chicken wings at Bukit Aup recently, of which the NREB had conducted its preliminary investigation.

The board further said under the law, the dumping of any waste must be carried out at areas designated for such purpose.

“Our investigation only looks into the issue of illegal dumping. Also, our investigation will be based on the requirements under the Natural Resources and Environment Ordinance 1993.

“We are guided by our legal officers, who advise us on any further follow-up action.

“We will take action against any element of dumping of any matter that requires the consent of this agency; and whether they (those who dispose of the waste) comply with the environmental requirements when they dump their waste,” NREB said in response to an enquiry about the possibility of any Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study to be conducted at the site where the chicken wings were dumped – and unearthed.

Massive volumes of chicken wings were disposed of near Quarry Road at Bukit Aup, which caused villagers in and around the area to rush in and claim the items.

The bulk of the chicken parts have since been removed and disposed of at Kemuyang landfill.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said recently that the dumping of chicken wings at the site could be considered illegal dumping, which the local council could act against (those responsible for it).

Meanwhile, when asked if there was a need for the EIA study to be conducted, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said there was no provision under the present rules and regulations to enforce the assessment.

“The concept of EIA is on projects yet to be done. This one is a dumpsite.

“The Health Ministry and local councils are the more relevant parties to look into the case,” he said.