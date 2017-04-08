Rescuers fail to locate missing foreign worker

MARUDI: There was no sign of a missing foreign worker, who is believed to have fallen into the Baram River, as of press time yesterday.

Shubham Patidar, 22, who is from Madhya Pradesh, India, went missing from the tugboat he was travelling on near Long Lama around 4pm on Thursday.

It is understood that a co-worker informed the captain that Shubnam had fallen overboard, and an initial search failed to locate him.

Baram police chief DSP Gabriel Risut confirmed receiving a missing person’s report from Shubham’s employer the same day.

Yesterday, a search and rescue team comprising four personnel from the Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) led by senior fire officer II Iskandar Aus, and three police personnel from Long Lama police station led by officer in charge Sgt Wahid Abdullah were among those who combed the river to try to locate Shubnam.