Rundi leads S’wk entourage at Gastech Conference in Tokyo

KUCHING: Public Utilities Minister Datuk Stephen Rundi Utom and his Sarawakian entourage were at the Gastech Conference at Makuhari Messe Chiba Tokyo in Japan today to study city gas distribution for cities as well as for communities at large.

According Dr Rundi, they are also there to share knowledge with other participants and obtain information from them on new technologies for city gas distribution through piping systems.

“The information gained will help my ministry to formulate regulations, strategies and effective systems for a city gas distribution network suited for Sarawak’s environment,” he said when contacted today.

“We have gained knowledge on the latest technology used in implementing city gas distribution. It is the new wave for gas use in cities and towns,” he added.

Dr Rundi believes it will be a game changer for Sarawak to embark on the usage of direct gas piping systems to households, industrial estates and communities at large.

The conference and exhibition showcased the latest products and service innovations which enhance operations, health, safety and security in city gas distribution.

Internationally renowned city gas distribution players from all over the world attended the conference.

Apart from Dr Rundi, the others in the Sarawak delegation were Public Utilities assistant ministers Datuk Roland Wee Inn and Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi as well as permanent secretary to Public Utilities Ministry Dato Alice Jawan and Director of Utilities Cho Kwong Ming.