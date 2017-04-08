S4S to hold forum on ‘Sarawak Rights and Referendum Ord’

KUCHING: A forum on ‘Sarawak Rights and Referendum Ordinance’ will be held at Kenyalang Theatre here on April 23.

Jointly organised by Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) and Kuching Traditional Handicraft Studies Societies (KTHSS), the forum aims to create awareness on Sarawakians’ rights and how they can use referendum to protect their rights and interests.

S4S leader Peter John Jaban said the forum would focus on four main topics – Referendum Ordinance, finance (including oil and gas), lands rights, and education.

He said the speakers, comprising human rights activists and professionals, would elaborate on the topics so that the participants could understand their rights and issues they face at the moment.

“We would like the public to come, to discuss and understand how referendum works.

“The forum is going to be very interesting as each speaker will be given 20 minutes to talk on their topics, which will be followed by question-and-answer session.

“We will record every question and answer and compile them. We will then submit our report to the chief minister so that he will know what the public actually wants,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Peter said the forum was very important for it would give participants an opportunity to explore their rights and powers.

“We want to make sure that members of the public, especially Sarawakians, know exactly what their rights are, how they were eroded, when they were eroded and how we are going to solve the problem.

“There are many things which we do not know, and yet there are very important to all us as Sarawakians,” he said.

The forum is open to all and admission fee is RM10 per person. It is a free seating concept.

Peter said the balance after deduction of expenses would be donated to a social welfare association.

He said S4S team would set up a ticket counter at Premier 101 (in front of Ambank) from 7.30pm to 9.30pm from April 7 to 22.

For further information one can call Chan at 012-8525567 or Peter at 016-8605272.