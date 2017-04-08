Court 

Seven years’ jail for rape of minor

KUCHING: An unemployed man was sentenced to seven years’ jail and three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday for raping his underage girlfriend.

Izzwandy Abang Nawawi, 22, was convicted under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code after he admitted to committing the act on the 14-year-old girl at a house in Jalan Sultan Tengah here between Dec 5 and 12 last year.

In mitigation, he appealed for a lesser sentence because it was his first offence.

Izzwandy, who was unrepresented, told the court he was the sole breadwinner of his family and had to take care of his elderly mother. He also said his father had passed away while his brother was also behind bars.

DPP Ahmad Fariz Abdul Hamid wanted an appropriate sentence be given because of the serious nature of the offence.

