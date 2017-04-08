SFWI to hold symposium on NGOs as part of 55th anniversary programmes

KUCHING: A symposium themed ‘A Balance in Development through Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)’ will be held this May 3, in celebration of the Sarawak Federation of Women Institutes (SFWI)’s 55th anniversary this year.

The programme, to take place at Riverside Majestic Hotel here from 9.45am to 5pm, aims to act as a platform to discuss the roles of NGOs in state development and also future challenges.

According to SFWI chairperson Norjanah Razali, the organiser expects that the event would gather 250 delegates.

“Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah will attend the symposium,” she said during a press conference on the symposium at the SFWI headquarters in Green Road here yesterday.

A dinner will be held on the same day, to be attended by Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, who is also SFWI patron.

On another matter, Norjanah said the SFWI would also hold the ‘Wonder Women Run’ this July, in which the organiser would target a participation of about 1,500 runners.

“Proceeds deriving from the entry (fees) will go to the NGOs in need across the state.

“Apart from the run, we will also hold a ‘cucur’ (fritters) making competition, in line with SFWI’s 55th celebration.

“We are still collecting the best 55 ‘cucur’ recipes from our members, then we will be selling it and the proceeds will go towards funding our activities,” she said.