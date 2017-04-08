Welfare foundation planned for Telang Usan

MIRI: The Telang Usan Welfare Foundation is being planned for the constituency.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the foundation would assist constituents in need.

“During the recent PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) branch meeting, we have agreed to establish the Telang Usan Welfare Foundation. And the idea comes from looking at Yayasan Negara and Yayasan Sarawak,” he said after presenting minor rural project (MRP) grants recently.

“We are still looking into the matter and I really hope the foundation will become a reality as this foundation is a body that will hold fundraisers to help those in need and it needs to be registered formally with the government.”

He explains that the foundation will involve up to 30 Telang Usan residents from all ethnic groups.

“The board of directors will be ex-civil servants, community leaders, church leaders, professionals that are successful in their fields and outstanding individuals in the Telang Usan community.

“I suggested this idea to the party after being the people’s representative for more than five years and having faced many form of people’s needs because the MRP grants are strictly controlled and cannot be given to individuals but it is the individuals who need help the most,” he said.

Dennis added the foundation would help students, underprivileged families or those suffering bereavement, as well as to repair dilapidated schools.

“When the foundation is formed, the committee themselves will decide on terms and conditions as those that are elected to be in the foundation will be those with high integrity.

“What we are trying to do is to help the government to help the people,” he added.