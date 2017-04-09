Body of drowned Indian national skipper found

MIRI: The body of an Indian boatman who fell from a tugboat into Sungai Baram in Long Lama two days ago was found by members of a search and rescue (SAR) team yesterday morning.

Marudi Fire and Rescue station chief, Zulbada Alior said the body of Shubham Patidar, 22, a native of Uthar Medhyapradesh, India, was found in the river near Kampung Long Banyok, 10km from the scene.

“The body was found at 9.30am today (yesterday) and will be sent to Miri Hospital for post mortem,” he told Bernama.

The victim, who was a good swimmer, is believed to have fallen into the river when pulling ropes of the boat at 4pm on Thursday.

However, strong river currents during the incident resulted in the victim being unable to swim to safety. — Bernama