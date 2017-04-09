Businessman from peninsula found dead in hotel room

MIRI: A 48-year-old businessman from Peninsular Malaysia, who was on a business trip here, was found dead by his business partner inside a hotel room yesterday.

It is said that the businessman from Puchong, Selangor arrived here on Friday with his business partner for a meeting with their local affiliates.

It is also learnt that both of them later went out for dinner at a restaurant not far from the hotel.

The business partner, however, returned back to the hotel at about 10pm, while he is said to only go back at around midnight.

The man was found dead after his partner failed to wake him up at around 9am yesterday.

Police were notified of the incident and went to the hotel to investigate. They ruled out any foul play as there were no injuries on the body.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, when contacted, confirmed the case.

“Police have classified the case as sudden death pending post-mortem,” he said.