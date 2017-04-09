Chong Wei falls as Lin Dan triumphs in Malaysia Open final

Lee in action during the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2017 final. Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi Lin strikes a victory pose after besting Lee 21-19, 21-14. Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: China’s Lin Dan emerged triumphant over national shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei when the two clashed in the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2017 badminton championship at Stadium Perpaduan Petra Jaya here today.

Super Dan, as he is known to fans, won the 55-minute match 21-19, 21-14, netting his 21st BWF Superseries title in his 38th encounter with rival Lee.

The match appeared close during the first set as Lee led for the first half, but appeared to stumble as Lin closed the gap and emerged victorious.

Lee got off to a shaky start in the second set but managed to draw 5-5 and 8-8 with the two-time Olympic champion during their exchanges.

The difference became apparent after a series of mistakes resulted in 33-year-old Lin pulling further and further away, ultimately resulting in a seven point difference between the two after the dust settled.

Famed for having one of the greatest rivalries in badminton, the two appeared to chat amicably as they swapped shirts after the match.

The tournament marks Lee’s 13th Malaysia Open, and perhaps one of his last major tournaments as the 35-year-old player has hinted that he may retire after the Badminton World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland in August this year.