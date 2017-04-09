Dennis: Why the need to raise funds?

MIRI: It is commendable that teachers and students’ parents support the education policy, but why do they need to organise fund-raising projects before they can build basic facilities for schools?

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who made this query said all 26 primary schools and three secondary schools in his constituency apply annually for minor rural projects (MRP) grants such as for building assembly halls and jetty to school.

Dennis said rightfully allocations for such basic facilities should be made available under the Education Ministry’s development fund.

“I need to set aside for schools some RM200,000 or 10 per cent from my annual RM2 million MRP grant from the government.

“Besides allocating MRP grants to schools in my constituency, I approved applications from schools in other constituencies like SMK St Columba, and today I approved RM10,000 for SK Senadin,” he told thesundaypost when opening the annual general meeting (AGM) of SK Senadin’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

Present were the school’s principal James Nibong and outgoing PTA chairman Henry Jugah.

Earlier Dennis suggested that funds raised by the PTA could be used for other activities to enhance teaching and learning, and improve academic and co-curricular activities.

“We understand that teachers are dedicated and during this era have so much to do due to the nature of subjects and changing technologies. In rural schools like in my constituency, teachers perform beyond their call of duties such as transporting students (without charge) to city centres to take part in co-curricular activities and competitions,” he said.

Dennis said parents need to support school activities to benefit their children, and to prepare them to become useful citizens.

The government launched the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) as a progression from Vision 2020. National development of the early days used to focus on agriculture followed by industrialisation.

“We are now at the turning point with no choice but to be involved in ensuring quality education for children in line with TN50’s aspiration for a progressive nation in the solidarity and strength of the people,” he said.

At SK Senadin, Dennis urged parents and students to comply with rules and regulations like parents not hawking outside the school, or discourage their children from buying food and drinks of questionable hygiene from hawkers.

Earlier James said a special committee will be formed as one of the new approaches to enhance school performance and make it a lively environment for education.

James who was recently posted to the school said based on his observation of benchmarking programmes for schools in Peninsular Malaysia, SK Senadin was lagging behind in beautification and cheerfulness.

“Records show that SK Senadin excels in sports and games but disappoints in academic results. Thus effort must be made to improve the image and academic achievements of this school,” he said.