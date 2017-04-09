DUN sitting to be held from May 11-22

KUCHING: The first meeting of the second session of the 18th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be held from May 11 to 22.

In a notice dated April 6 to all state assemblypersons, DUN secretary Semawi Mohamad said Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud will open the new session on May 11.

Semawi stated that in line with DUN Standing Order 19, the respective elected representatives could submit up to 10 oral questions during the coming sitting.

The written notice containing the questions must reach the DUN secretary by April 20.