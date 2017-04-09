Govt studying proposal to extend retirement age

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is willing to conduct a study to look into allowing senior citizens to remain active in the workforce beyond the age of 60.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said, however, the government did not intend to raise the age limit for retirement at the moment.

“We received a lot of feedback saying (to increase retirement age to) 65. But not all who reach 60 years still want to continue working. Some will look forward to retirement.

“We try to cater to this requirement. If you want to continue working, then carry on (working),” she told reporters after officiating the National Council of Welfare and Social Development Malaysia (Makpem) Seminar 2017 themed “Social Protection & Sustainable Development – Empowering Older Persons” here yesterday.

She said the government has been in regular discussions with the stakeholders to introduce policies and programmes to create an ecosystem which encouraged active ageing of senior citizens in this country.

In addition to marketability (employability), Rohani said the study would also cover the needs of housing, health, social and welfare of this group. This was in line with the projection that Malaysia expected to achieve ageing population status by 2030, of which 15.3 per cent of the population would be senior citizens.

Touching on the Social Workers Bill, she said the ministry expected it to be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat sitting in July.

She said the bill was needed in order to improve professionalism of social workers. — Bernama