Make public transportation the people’s choice — Lo

KUCHING: Public transport operators have been asked to develop policies and services to become the people’s main choice of transportation in the state.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang suggested operators seek to be more commuter-centric and responsive to fundamental demographic changes, such as an increasingly ageing population.

He stressed that the people must be convinced that public transport would be able to serve their needs and get them to their destinations reliably and comfortably.

“By planning ahead, by expanding capacity, extending reach and opening up more public transport options for commuters, there will be more people taking buses in the long run.

“And with the new Pan-Borneo (Highway) coming along, commuters will be experiencing faster journeys on a more integrated network, which is much more extensive with many more connections,” he said when launching Eva Express’ new buses yesterday.

The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman said public transport is clearly a topic close to the hearts of many, and noted that it is an important and urgent issue to the state government. He said the state is set to transform the public transportation system for Kuching and Samarahan.

Lo said with the Pan-Borneo Highway, the people would likely prefer efficient express bus services to travel between the state’s major towns.

“With your consistent increase of buses in Eva Express, you will definitely revamp your service to meet the people’s needs.

“Today, we are all working towards faster and more reliable commuter rides and Eva Express is already making this a reality by providing easier, faster and safer bus journeys for commuters to get to their destinations,” he said.

Among those at the launching were Eva Express Sdn Bhd chairman Abang Muhamad Yassin Abang Zainudin, managing director Michelle Chiew, executive director Wilson Chiew, and director Phang Kang Chong.