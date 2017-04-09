Ministry monitors wildlife sanctuary encroachment

KUCHING: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will monitor the encroachment into the Samunsan Wildlife sanctuary near Telok Melano along the border with Camar Bulan in West Kalimantan.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this is because the measuring of the border with Indonesia or any other countries is under the purview of his ministry.

He also pointed out that the ministry would give serious attention to the encroachment of between 2,000 and 5,000 square metres of the area by Indonesians for the planting of pepper and rubber.

“Because the matter is under the purview of my ministry, we view it (encroachment) along the border very seriously, but to solve the matter amicably, we are giving the trust to Third Infantry Brigade to discuss with Indonesian National Army (TNI),” Wan Junaidi said when addressing a luncheon with community leaders and members of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Telaga Air Zone at Kampung Telaga Air yesterday, where he also visited various projects being implemented in the area earlier.

Third Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Mohd Bustaman Mat Zin recently said the encroachment had been detected during a joint patrol by General Operations Force (GOF) and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

Following the incident, a visit was made to Commando Resor Militier 121 Alam BHana Wannawai (Korem 121/ABW) of the TNI Brigadier General Widodo Isyansyah to solve the problem.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi who is Santubong MP, said the visit to the projects was to get first-hand knowledge on the projects being implemented in the area.

Among them are the Esplanade project which is set to become an icon in Telaga Air, as well as Telaga Air mosque and a jetty to provide convenience to the fishermen – both are undergoing upgrading.

According to him, a total of RM250,000 had been approved for Telaga Air, which would also cover roads, futsal courts and community halls.

Wan Junaidi also announced RM20,000 for the purchase and installation of air-conditioning unit for Telaga Air mosque.