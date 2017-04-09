MP wants state government to supervise roads in Limbang

LIMBANG: Rural roads in this district need to be listed under the supervision of the state government to facilitate maintenance and upgrading works thus enhancing communication facilities to the rural folk.

Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah said such roads needed to be continuously upgraded and maintained. Among the roads are Medamit, Kuala Medalam, Hulu Pandaruan, Telahak old road and that leading to Rumah Jampong.

“I have already requested the rural roads in Limbang Disitrict be included in the list supervised by the state government to facilitate upgrading works on the affected roads,” he said yesterday when opening the SK Kuala Mendalam annual sports meet and the 47th anniversary celebration of SK Kuala Mendalam Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

Hasbi noted that part of the roads were maintained and built under the Jiwa Murni Programme of the Malaysian Army.

“As long as these roads are not listed in the state government’s road list, we will face problems in applying for funds to upgrade them,” he said.

He said there were many rural roads requiring to be upgraded as many were old and badly damaged adding that the matter had been voiced to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Doughlas Uggah Embas during the Buffalo Race and Badudun Programme, held here recently.

He also noted that the federal government was carrying out repair and renovation works on facilities at SK Kuala Medalam, SK Merambut, SK Telahak, SK Pengkalan Jawa in Limbang District under the school development project.

Meanwhile, Hasbi wanted parents and teachers to continuously enhance co-operation and teamwork.

At the same time, he said parents needed to help realise the national transformation 2050 (TN50) which emphasised on education as the pillar in producing excellent human capital.

To achieve such goal, parents needed to actively play their roles, in sending their children to school so that they could have proper education.

He stressed that excellent student was not just a product of teachers but joint efforts with parents stressing that living in the rural areas was not an excuse for them not to ensure that their children could excel like their counterparts in urban centres.

A total of 105 students took part in the annual sports meet.

Also present were representative of the Limbang District Education officer (PPD) Jelia Meleyu, Headmaster of SK Kuala Mendalam Endrick @Enderik Enjan and PTA Chairman, Brain Seruji.