Police nab Facebook account holder for defaming Kuching police

KUCHING: The police detained a Facebook account holder here early today, for allegedly defaming and derogating the Kuching City police in his posting.

The contract staff of the Kuching North City Hall was picked up about 1am from his house.

A mobile phone was seized from the 37-year-old suspect who has been remanded until Thursday to facilitate invstigations.

Sarawak CID chief, Datuk Dev Kumar said initial investigations revealed the suspect had warned the public not to come to the Stadium Perpaduan Sarawak or risk being issued with summonses by the traffic police.

The stadium is the venue of the ongoing Malaysia Celcom Axiata Open Badminton Championships.

At 10.15 last night, the police received a report lodged against the suspect who used the name ‘Amirul Esok’.

“Our investigations revealed the suspect was earlier issued a traffic summons for driving a vehicle without driving licence near the stadium and he was bitter about this,” said Dev in a statement.

The case is being investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

So far, 20 people in the state have been nabbed so far this year for various online offences, he added. – Bernama