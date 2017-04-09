Sacofa’s submarine project near Riau adheres to UNCLOS rules

KUCHING: Sacofa has done nothing to warrant the move by Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) to block its submarine optical cable project linking Sarawak with Johor via the Indonesian island of Riau.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Sacofa has signed a proper memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indonesian government for it to lay down the submarine fibre optic cable through its (Indonesian) territories.

“As far as Sacofa is concerned, it abided by all the rules of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) through an MOU with the Indonesian government for the laying down of the submarine optic cable passing through its island. Why they (TNI) decide to take action now is a big question,” the source told thesundaypost.

However, the source was optimistic that a solution would be achieved soon as negotiation is on-going.

The source was asked to comment on Indonesian military chief Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo’s remarks reported by The Jakarta Post, saying that TNI had blocked a submarine optical cable project being undertaken by Sacofa, which was accused of violating Indonesia’s sovereignty.

Gatot said he had, on Wednesday, inspected Sacofa’s servers and its fibre optic cables located at West Tarempa village in Siantan District of Anambas Regency in the Riau Islands, after which he demanded for the company to shut down its operations.

“Under Law No 17/1985 on the ratification of the UNCLOS, Indonesia gives opportunities to companies to carry out submarine optical cable instalment (but) to do so, they must obtain permission from the country (Indonesia),” Gatot was quoted as having said.

He claimed that Sacofa’s permit had expired on Nov 26 last year, but the company resumed its operations on March 23 this year.

Gatot said Sacofa’s project must be halted as it would endanger Indonesia’s security system.

“The fibre optic cables and servers will be connected directly to a satellite. If more devices were to be added to the system, the technology would sense all vibrations from the sea surface or submarines,” he said.

It is also said that previously, the Indonesian Ministry of Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs had barred Sacofa from resuming the project, alleging that it would make an impact on Indonesia’s sovereignty.