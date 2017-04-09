Shabudin denies suggesting rapists to marry underage victims, reducing crime automatically

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Shabudin Yahaya yesterday denied that he had suggested that the rapists be forced to marry the victims and the crime of rape is automatically dropped after such marriage, during a parliamentary debate recently.

In a statement yesterday, the Tasek Gelugor member of Parliament said in the debate, he stressed that all rape, whether consensual statutory rape or otherwise is a crime.

“Recently, an event during a parliamentary debate had caught a lot of media attention.

“In their reports and headlines, both the local and international media had given the perception that I had condoned that rapists be allowed to marry underage victims to avoid punishment.

“This is inaccurate and misleading and borders on fake news. The media reports refer to an event during a debate on the Sexual Offences Against Children 2017 Bill, which was eventually passed,” he said.

He explained, during the debate one member of Parliament had proposed an amendment to the bill that would ban underage child marriages while he had given an opinion that under certain circumstances, the current flexibility should remain.

He said, generally, the legal age for marriage in Malaysia is 21 years old without parents’ consent and 18 years with their parent’s consent while the legal age of consent is 16 years old.

However, in certain cases, he said those below the legal age can marry if given a special marriage license from the head of their particular state government or approved by a judge in a lawful court.

“As the legal age of consent is 16 years old, any individual regardless of age who had sexual relations with a minor – whether consensual or not – is deemed to have committed statutory rape under our penal code and will be charged accordingly,” he added.

He stressed that as a former judge and based on experience of past cases, the flexibility and the discretion of the judges must be maintained to allow the courts to rule on cases of statutory rape involving consenting partners who are in a relationship and be treated differently from non-consensual rape, as opposed to an outright ban on underage marriages as proposed by the other member of Parliament.

“For avoidance of doubt, I and Malaysia condemn sexual crimes in the harshest terms and Malaysia has never hesitated to prosecute and punish sex predators to the full limits of our law.

“It is regrettable that inaccurate media reports had misled the public and caused an unnecessary outcry,” he said.

He said the issue had overshadowed news of the passing of Malaysia’s landmark Sexual Offences against Children 2017 Bill which provided considerably more protection to minors from sexual predators.

“Minors in Malaysia now enjoy unparalleled levels of legal protection,” he said. — Bernama