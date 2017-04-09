Latest News Sarawak 

Sibu Airport remains closed until 10 tonight

The Sibu Airport will remain closed until 10 tonight (Sunday), says the Malaysian Airport Authority in a whatsapp message to the media.

Malaysian Airline Boeing 737-800 aircraft arriving from Kuala Lumpur skidded upon landing at the airport here at 10.17 last night during heavy rain.

Malaysia Airline Flight MH2718 was carrying 61 passengers and a crew of six.

In the landing mishap, all on board safely disembarked via two slide rafts and no injuries were reported.

