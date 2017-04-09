Sibu Airport to remain closed as disabled plane waits to be salvaged

SIBU: A total of 48 flights have been cancelled today, causing 3,787 passengers to be stranded as the disabled aircraft which skidded after landing here at Sibu Airport has yet to be salvaged.

Malaysia Airport Sibu manager Zainuddin Abu Nasir told a press conference this morning that the flights affected were for arrivals and departures from Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Bintulu and Johor Bahru (JB).

MASwings had cancelled 28 flights, Malaysia Airlines Berhad cancelled four and Air Asia, 16 flights.

A Malaysian Airline Boeing 737-800 aircraft arriving from Kuala Lumpur skidded after landing on runway 13 here at 10.17pm on Saturday night during a heavy downpour.

Flight MH2718 was carrying 69 passengers comprising 61 adults, two infants and six crew members.

All on board were Malaysians and no injuries were reported.

Zainuddin said while the airport was expected to be operational by 8pm tonight, airlines nonetheless had decided to cancel all flights due to the short period of time for operation as the airport closes at 10pm.

“Sibu Airport will be closed until 8pm (tonight), but the airlines have informed us all flights have been cancelled – meaning, there is no movement for arrivals and departures from the airport for the whole day.

“The airport operating hours is until 10pm and so, from 8pm till 10pm, it might still be possible for any aircraft to operate, but since airlines have decided not to fly due to the short period of time, that’s their decision,” he explained.

He said a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) under the Ministry of Transport is expected to arrive here at 3pm today via Bintulu from KL.

“The cause of the accident shall be investigated by BSKU,” he pointed out.

Additionally, equipment and tools from Kuala Lumpur International Airport was expected to reach Kuching at around 10am today before being transported by road to Sibu, and expected to arrive here by 6pm.

“We hope the salvaging activity will be conducted once the equipment and tools are here. The aircraft recovery team will salvage the aircraft so that it can be positioned away from the runway to a position that allows the runway to be clear of obstacles,” Zainuddin said.

He pointed out that the aircraft’s final stop was about 1,200 metres from the threshold – it was almost at the centre of the runway, adding that the full length of the runway was 2,745 metres.

He said the aerodome emergency procedure was followed to deal with the situation.

Members of the media were later briefed at the emergency operation centre.