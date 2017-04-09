State exploring city gas distribution

KUCHING: Minister of Public Utilities Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi Utom led an entourage to study city gas distribution to the Gastech Conference in Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Tokyo, Japan from Wednesday until yesterday.

Dr Rundi said the team also shared with other participants and obtained information on technology for city gas distribution through piping systems.

“The information gained will help my ministry to formulate regulations, strategy and effective system for city gas distribution networks suitable to Sarawak’s environment,” he said when contacted yesterday.

“We have gained knowledge on latest technology used in implementing city gas distribution. It is the new wave for gas use in cities and towns.”

Dr Rundi said the latest technology would be a game changer for Sarawak to embark on usage of direct gas piping system to households, industrial estates and communities at large.

The conference and exhibition showcased latest products and service innovations which enhance operations, health, safety, and security in city gas distribution.

Internationally renowned city gas distribution players attended the conference.

Others in the Sarawak delegation were Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Roland Wee Inn, Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Ministry of Public Utilities permanent secretary Datuk Alice Jawan and state director of Utilities Cho Kwong Ming.