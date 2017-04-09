Telang Usan schools receive assistance

MIRI: Students of SMK St Columba, one of the oldest schools in Sarawak, show they care for the less fortunate by donating to students in Telang Usan constituency who were badly affected by the flood last month.

Bong Lu Jing, a prefect of the school, on behalf of her schoolmates, handed over a donation of RM1,488.25 to Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, after he officiated at the school’s 62nd annual athletics meet recently.

Assistant Bishop of Kuching Diocese and Vicar of St Columba Church Right Reverend Solomon Cheong, chairman of the School’s Board and parent-teacher association, Hurbert Horton Kelong and Karambir Singh respectively and the school principal Subah Nyareng were among those present.

Dennis said he was completely taken by surprise by the kind gesture of the students.

“I am amazed that these students studying in an urban school also have a big heart for the people in need.

“Many of the students here have their roots in Telang Usan and that makes it all the more special to receive the contribution, doesn’t matter the amount. Adults can learn from these kind-hearted children,” Dennis said.

Dennis said the recent flood (late February and early March), was the worst to have hit SK Long Sobeng.

Other schools affected were SK Long Loyang, Long Loteng, Long Panai, Long Wat, Long Atip and Long Ikang with a total student population of about 500.

Dennis said the government had so far not yet repaired the damage nor gave assistance to the students.

He said only Yayasan Sarawak donated RM10,000 to SK Long Sobeng, the cheque of which he handed over to the school on March 23.

“The affected schools have submitted their reports through the Marudi Education office and so far I have not received nor heard of any assistance being given.

“But I believe the education department is processing it,” he said.