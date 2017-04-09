Transport companies declare corruption-free pledge before MDTCC deputy minister, MACC state chief

MIRI: A total of 117 transport companies yesterday pledged not to be involved in corrupt practices in transportation of goods to the rural and interior areas in the state.

The transporters from Miri, Limbang, Lawas, Bintulu, Sibu, Sri Aman, Kapit and Sarikei made the pledge before Deputy Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Dato Henry Sum Agong, state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) director Datuk Badrul Shah Norman and state Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (MTDCC) director Dato Stanley Tan.

Reminding them to be true to their integrity pact, Henry said: “Your failure (to transport essential and subsidised goods) in the task entrusted to you will be seen as a failure of the government in looking after the wellbeing and welfare of the people living in the interior areas.”

The deputy minister said the government allocated a substantial budget under the price standardisation programme since 2009 to ensure that the people in the interior areas would be able to purchase essential goods at the same price as those in the urban areas.

“It is a big cost borne by the government and therefore, the impact must also be big and benefitting to the targeted group,” said Henry.

He also urged the transporters to monitor and ensure that the appointed ‘Point of Sales’ (POS) are selling the essential and subsidised goods at prices recommended by the government.

Pointing out that they are constantly being monitored, Henry also urged transporters to be responsible and efficient in the delivery of their services as entrusted by the government.