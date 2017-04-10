87 fatalities recorded in first three months of 2017 in S’wak road accidents

KUCHING: The first three months of the year 2017 saw 4,339 road accidents recorded in Sarawak, resulting in 87 fatalities, a sharp rise compared with last year.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said this was despite a drop of 349 accident cases compared with 4,688 reported in the same period last year.

He said there were 87 fatalities in the first three months of this year compared with 10 in the same period last year.

Mazlan gave the details in his speech before receiving 32 units of Kawasaki Ninja EX 250L motorcycles from Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Director SAC Datuk Mahamad Akhir Darus at the parade ground of the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters here today.

He said the motorcycles would be distributed, based on priority needs, among the 28 state police districts, mainly for anti-crime and traffic patrol.

Mazlan said the state police would no longer issue warnings to those who posed sensitive, defamatory or derogatory postings against others on social media.

“Now is the time for us to take action. We will act against those who abuse the social media and who invite us to take action.

“We will propose to the higher authorities for offenders to be charged in court. We want to protect and maintain the existing peace and harmony,” said Mazlan. – Bernama