‘Around 10,000 Kayans migrated to Miri’

MIRI: It is estimated that around 10,000 people from the Kayan community, especially the younger generation, had left their longhouses and villages in the interior of Baram including Belaga and made Miri their permanent place of stay.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau told this to The Borneo Post after launching a census exercise here yesterday.

“However, this figure is just an estimation and not official. The number could be more as rural-urban migration among the Orang Ulu community is getting serious due to job commitment and education of their children,” Dennis said.

At the launching, Dennis handed over census forms, record booklets and stationery to heads of Kayan longhouses and villages from Baram and Belaga, which will be the focal points of the exercise.

Miri District Office recently gave the approval for the census to be carried out by the Miri branch of Sarawak Kayan Association (PKS). Dennis, who is the president of Sarawak Kayan Association, urged the Kayan community to cooperate with census agents.

“I urge the Kayan community living permanently here in the city to contact and get the census forms from focal points in the longhouses or villages they originate from,” he said.

According to Dennis, apart from creating a database of the community, the census would justify the appointment of leaders from the Kayan community to look after the welfare and matters related to their culture, traditions and heritage. He expected other Orang Ulu communities in Kuching, Bintulu and Sibu to follow suit. Chairman of Miri branch of Sarawak Kayan Association and former Pemanca Pahang Deng was present at the launching.