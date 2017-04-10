Cancelled flights force passengers to take the bus

SIBU: Bank officer Vincent Yu and his colleague from here, who went to Kuching to watch the badminton games of Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan last Friday, were stranded after their flight home yesterday morning was cancelled.

The Sibu Airport was closed after a MAS aircraft skidded on the runway upon landing on Saturday night and would only be opened after the plane has been moved.

“I heard about the MH2718 incident, and on Sunday morning, I checked with Kuching Airport. The airport initially said our AirAisa flight to Sibu at 11.50am was on schedule. But, when we reached the airport, we were told about the flight cancellation, and the next available flight to Sibu was on Tuesday.”

Having to turn up for work today, Yu and his colleague went to the nearby Kuching Sentral bus station to take a bus home.

He said there were 30 passengers in the bus and nearly half of those who boarded the bus which left at 11.30am were caught in the same predicament.

However, despite the hassle, Yu said their trip was worth the hassle as they managed to watch Lin and Lee playing.

He said the Kuching Airport was crowded with stranded passengers and there were long lines of passengers rescheduling their travel plans.

Meanwhile, computer engineer Lau Ing Kiiung from Sibu was stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport because of the flight cancellations yesterday.

Lau was there for his company’s meeting and was scheduled to fly home on Sunday morning.

He had no choice, but to buy another air ticket to fly to Kuching.

When interviewed yesterday afternoon, he said his plane had just touched down at Kuching Airport.

He said in his Facebook post: “I managed to grab a seat to Kuching after my flight (to Sibu) was cancelled.

“I saw so many passengers bound for Sibu hanging around in KLIA 2 helplessly; it seemed no one offer them any help.”

Lau said from the airport, he would rush to Kuching Sentral to buy a bus ticket home hoping to reach the town last night, as he is working today.