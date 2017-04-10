Chinese fishermen to use LKIM Complex if charges are reasonable

KUCHING: Chinese fishermen here have expressed their willingness to use the facilities at Malaysia Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) Complex at Tanjung Bako to unload their catch.

They have agreed to this – provided that the charges are reasonable and the complex has round-the-clock service.

Kuching Fishing Trawlers Association chairman Chang Siak Hock said after a few meetings with the authorities, they were willing to switch to unloading at the LKIM Complex instead of at private jetties.

“We are willing to make the change to collaborate with the government. However, they must also be willing to meet our requests.

“We already had a few meetings with them. They have promised to provide a 24/7 unloading service. As for the fee for the use of facilities, they have not decided yet,” Chang told The Borneo Post yesterday

However, he believed that although the government announced that the LKIM Complex would be ready by July this year, there might be certain delay because till now, construction of the ice factory has yet to reach completion.

“If the building of this ice factory is delayed, then it would be quite impossible for us to unload at LKIM (complex). We need a lot of ice to keep our catch fresh. We will only start using it when the ice factory is ready and functioning,” said Chang.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing

had in October last year announced that all private and illegal jetties around the city being used by local fishermen to land their catch would be closed once the LKIM Complex is ready this July.

By then, it would be compulsory for all local fishermen to land their catch at the LKIM Complex, which sits on 42.5 acres and costs RM247.8 million to build.

Currently, fishermen in Kuching are using the wharf at Kampung Goebilt and two wharfs at Bintawa (run by Kotak Fishermen Association and LKIM, respectively) to unload their catch.

“The reason why they (fishermen) don’t (land their catch at designated places) at the moment is because there are many private and illegal jetties. Catches are unloaded there and sold to other places – or to so-called ‘mothership’ in the ocean,” Masing was quoted as having said.

The news came as a shock to the fishermen community, and heads of different fishermen associations had expressed doubts that the move would receive support from its members.