Containers blocking road at Tmn Eastern Park removed

KUCHING: The two containers that had been blocking traffic into Taman Eastern Park, off Jalan Nanas Barat here since last Saturday was finally removed yesterday after three police reports were lodged.

Two lorries were seen arriving at the scene at 4.40pm to remove the two 20-foot containers.

In his police report, a resident of Taman Eastern Park, who only wanted to be known as Goh, said he noticed the two containers blocking the road to his house at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

He said it had caused much inconvenience to residents living nearby as they had to turn back upon realising that the road was blocked. The issue was brought to the attention of Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, who accompanied Goh to lodge a report at the Satok police station. See was told that the police and a Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) officer had lodged police reports on the same matter earlier.

See praised the police for their swift action in resolving the matter.

“It is a clear and present threat for the two containers to be there. There were no warning signs and lights to caution commuters of them blocking the road and it will be hazardous at night.

“Then, the traffic will be chaotic and it will cause inconvenience and difficulties for children to get to school in time tomorrow (today) morning. The residents had agreed to hire a crane truck to transport the containers to the police station. It is costly but deemed necessary. Luckily, the containers were removed earlier,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

A notice had also been erected near the blockade stating: “Please be advised that the portion of this road built on Lot 937, Blok 195 KNLD is a private property. Members of the public are hereby informed that this section of the road will be closed for public usage with effect from March 16, 2017.”

The issue of the parcel of land described as Lot 937 Block 195 Kuching North Land District at Taman Eastern Park had remained unresolved since it came to the attention of the media in November 2015.

It came to light after parents of school children and residents staying in the vicinity of Taman Eastern Park highlighted their concern after a notice was erected there back then, threatening the closure of a stretch of public road from a school to the junction at Jalan Nanas Barat.

The Lands and Survey Department had also clarified back then that the parcel of land was a titled land, adding that the department had come to the conclusion after it had conducted an investigation, which included calling the land owner and his lawyer.

According to Lands and Survey Department, the land is a lot that resulted from subdivision of land conducted in 1962 when it was not mandatory for the land owners to surrender their land for the purpose of road construction to the government.

“The lawyer representing the land owner has stated in writing that they will not object if the road is maintained for public use as road through the existing legal process,” the department said then.

The department also stated that it was taking action to resolve the issue and it required some time considering it involved legal process.