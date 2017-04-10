Elderly woman, son suffer burns trying to save belongings from burning house

MIRI: An elderly woman and her son were hurt in a fire that destroyed their house at Tudan here on Saturday night.

The woman, 63, and her 36-year-old son attempted to save their belongings from the burning house but in doing so, both suffered burns on their hands.

The woman’s son, when met at the scene, said he was on the upper floor when he smelled something burning. It was about 9.45pm then.

“I was surfing the Internet and wanted to do online flight check-in as tomorrow (Sunday), I’m departing for Vietnam.

“Suddenly I smelled smoke and immediately went to check our book room.

“It was there that I saw fire and yelled out for help,” he said.

His mother and father, 73, helped fetch water to put out the fire, but it spread too fast that they were unable to contain it.

Neighbours who saw the incident also rushed to the house to help the family of three.

Upon receiving a distress call at 9.50pm, the Lopeng Fire and Rescue station despatched 12 firefighters to the scene.

It took them almost two hours to put out the fire, which not only destroyed the house but also damaged the family’s two cars.

Upon initial investigation, it is believed that the fire first broke out at one of the bedrooms on the upper floor.