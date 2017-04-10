Immigration officers plead not guilty to bribery charges

KUCHING: Six State Immigration officers have been charged in the Sessions Court here today for accepting bribes last year.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The accused Gracy Bohan, 35 and Norhaliza Hussein, 33, are facing two charges each, while Benjamin Morsit, 33, Khairul Nizam Omar, 41, Agnes James Daim, 42, and Emily Ngayan Beliang, 36, face one charge each.

All of them were allegedly receiving the bribes through bank account transactions in connection with their official duties.

Presiding judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong fixed April 28 for pre-trial case management and allowed them to be released on bail between RM5,000 and RM8,000 with one surety each.

Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) officers Katherine Nais, Mohd. Asri Abu Mansor and Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim prosecuted.