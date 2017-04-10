Court Latest News Sarawak 

Immigration officers plead not guilty to bribery charges

Anasathia Jenis, reporters@theborneopost.com

The suspects being escorted by MACC officers after previous court proceedings in this file photo

KUCHING: Six State Immigration officers have been charged in the Sessions Court here today for accepting bribes last year.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The accused Gracy Bohan, 35 and Norhaliza Hussein, 33, are facing two charges each, while Benjamin Morsit, 33, Khairul Nizam Omar, 41, Agnes James Daim, 42, and Emily Ngayan Beliang, 36, face one charge each.

All of them were allegedly receiving the bribes through bank account transactions in connection with their official duties.

Presiding judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong fixed April 28 for pre-trial case management and allowed them to be released on bail between RM5,000 and RM8,000 with one surety each.

Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) officers Katherine Nais, Mohd. Asri Abu Mansor and Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim prosecuted.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (60%)
  • Angry (40%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of