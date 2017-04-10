Kemas’ initiatives in bonding community lauded by minister

KUCHING: Agencies such as the Community Development Department (Kemas) play a key role in strengthening the bond between members of the various communities and the government.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day ‘Kemas4U Carnival’ at Kampung Hijrah

Bako yesterday, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar noted that

Kemas could pool the various government agencies to further enhance the government’s service delivery.

“Kemas brings many agencies to help in various aspects – from health to education,” he said after visiting the booths on the compound of the village’s multipurpose hall.

He cited an example of how many people, even those in the urban areas, would be reluctant to visit the doctor either due to inconvenience or afraid of a high fee.

“So Kemas brings them (doctors) here to give you health check-ups – free of charge.”

Wan Junaidi, who is Santubong MP, encouraged Kemas to hold similar events at other

villages in the area so that more people could benefit from knowing how to make use of the services provided by the relevant agencies.

“Of course the people who are stationed at the booths here must also be good at explaining what they are about,” he added.

Meanwhile acting Kemas Sarawak director Dayang Monalizawati Abg Ismail said the carnival aimed to create access and opportunities in education, entrepreneurship and also jobs for the target groups.

“We don’t only focus on children, but all levels of the local community,” she said.

Activities held throughout the two days included sale of handicrafts, colouring contests, costume competition, fruit carving competition, cooking demonstration and a singing competition for children.