Lodge report on vehicle theft to cops immediately, public advised

KUCHING: Members of the public who fall victim to vehicle theft should go to the police immediately, rather than just wait or conduct their own search before proceeding to lodge reports.

This is because the chance of recovery in the first few hours after lodging a police report is much higher.

For those living along Jalan Matang and in Telaga Air, they are advised to seek help from officers stationed at the Matang Jaya police kiosk.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bohassan said by going to the kiosk, the personnel there could alert their counterparts in other stations across different districts; thus, increasing the chances of recovery.

According to him, the Matang Jaya police kiosk has been

operating round the clock since April 1.

“The kiosk was open for eight hours previously – now, it is operating 24/7.

“With regard to incidents of vehicle theft, we advise the owners to lodge proper police reports, with inclusion of details (of the vehicles) that are stated on the green card,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

The Matang Jaya police kiosk is a three-storey lot that houses an enquiry counter, an office for investigating officers and a meeting room.