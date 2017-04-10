Longhouse fire claims man’s life

SARIKEI: An elderly man perished in a fire which razed Rumah Saba, along Jalan Ensurai Sare near here yesterday morning.

The charred remains of the victim was found by firefighters when they returned to the ill-fated longhouse after being informed of a person not accounted for.

After scouring through the ashes, the firemen found the body in the second unit which was later identified by family members as Lowest Selin, 62.

Ninety-six people from 17 families were made homeless by the inferno.

Sarikei District Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba ) chief Suna Kaha said they dispatched a total of 35 firefighters including those from Bintangor to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 10.08am.

However, when the firefighters arrived at the scene half-an-hour later, the 17-door longhouse was already totally razed to the ground, he said.

The firefighters could only douse the flames. It took them about 50 minutes to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained and the matter was being investigated by the relevant authorities, Suna added.