MH2718: Air Accident Investigation Bureau ordered to conduct thorough probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Transport Ministry has been ordered to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of Malaysia Airlines flight MH2718 skidding off the runway at Sibu Airport on Saturday.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai who ordered the investigation to be carried out immediately, said the government viewed the incident seriously.

“The necessary measures will be taken following the results of the investigation to ensure safe takeoffs and landings at all airports,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Liow also said that Sibu Airport had resumed its operations at midnight on Sunday.

He said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and Malaysia Airlines had been asked to work together to keep the operations running as usual and that all problems arising from the incident could be resolved, especially those involving passengers.

“I have also instructed MAHB and Malaysia Airlines to provide the latest information on flight schedules to all passengers,” he said.

In the 10.17pm incident on Saturday, the Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur carrying 69 passengers and crew, skidded upon landing during a heavy downpour. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A total of 48 flights scheduled to arrive and depart at Sibu Airport yesterday were reportedly cancelled, with 3,787 passengers affected by the closure of the airport’s runway. – Bernama