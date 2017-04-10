Police nab Facebook account holder for allegedly defaming Kuching cops

KUCHING: The police detained a Facebook account holder here early yesterday for allegedly defaming and derogating the Kuching City police in his posting.

The contract staff of the Kuching North City Hall was picked up at about 1am from his house.

A mobile phone was seized from the 37-year-old suspect who has been remanded until Thursday to facilitate invstigations.

Sarawak CID chief, Datuk Dev Kumar said initial investigations revealed the suspect had warned the public not to come to Stadium Perpaduan Sarawak or risk being issued with summonses by the traffic police.

The stadium was the venue of the Celcom Axiata Malaysian Open Badminton Championships which ended yesterday.

At 10.15 Saturday night, the police received a report lodged against the suspect who used the name ‘Amirul Esok’.

“Our investigations revealed the suspect was earlier issued a traffic summons for a driving a vehicle without a driving licence near the stadium and he was bitter about this,” said Dev in a statement.

The case is being investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

So far, 20 people in the state have been nabbed so far this year for various online offences, he added. — Bernama