SFC’s SWAT snares 12-ft croc at Sibuti

KUCHING: Residents of Kampung Rancah Racah at Sibuti in Miri can now breathe a sigh of relief following swift capture of a crocodile there by members of Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) on Saturday.

The team described the male reptile measuring 12 feet (over 3m) as the ‘largest crocodile captured in Miri Division this year’.

“The village chief, in January this year, lodged a report on crocodile attacks on the villagers’ poultry, but it took the SWAT a second operation commencing Feb 27 before we were able to snare this adult crocodile,” SFC said in a statement yesterday.

“With this successful catch, the operation at the said location would be called off today (yesterday).”

SFC also pointed out that in a separate operation, SWAT had removed a five-foot female crocodile from Bungai – also within Sibuti waters – on March 30.

“The crocodile was then transferred to Benaya Crocodile Farm in Miri.”

SFC went on to advise the public to be ‘crocwise’ whenever they are in the river.

“The public are also urged to report sightings of ‘rogue and nuisance’ crocodiles to the nearest Forest Department or SFC office.”