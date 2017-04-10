Sibu Airport operational by noon today

Zainuddin (right) points to the aircraft’s final stop, which is about 1,200m from the touchdown point – almost at the centre of the runway, which spans 2,745m in distance. The aircraft is removed from the runway by the salvage team.

SIBU: Sibu Airport will only be open for operation at noon today after the runway has been repaired.

The repair works could only commence at 5pm yesterday after the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which skidded after landing at the airport here on Saturday night had been moved to another location at the airport.

This was disclosed by Malaysia Airport Sibu manager Zainuddin Abu Nasir who added that special equipment and tools sent from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) warehouse to move and repair the plane only reached Kuching yesterday morning, being transported here by road.

“The disabled aircraft has been lifted and moved to another place. Due to the presence of several big holes left from the aircraft tyre movement at the grass area that require grading, we have to continue to close the runway.

“We shall resume the runway cleaning tonight (last night) to ensure its safety. We have issued the NOTAM (notices to airmen – use for notification) to advise airlines on the closure,” Zainuddin said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday evening on the status of the aircraft removal and airport operations.

The aircraft, which skidded after landing at the airport here on Saturday night, had forced a total of 48 flights to be cancelled yesterday – leaving 3,787 passengers stranded.

During a press conference here yesterday morning, Zainuddin said the affected flights were for arrivals and departures from Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Bintulu and Johor Baharu (JB).

However, he said there was no issue on rotary wings (helicopters) making use of the facility. The aircraft arriving from Kuala Lumpur, skidded after landing from Runway 13 here at 10.17pm on Saturday during downpour.

Malaysia Airline Flight MH2718 was carrying 69 passengers, comprising 61 adults, two infants and a crew of six. All on board were Malaysians and there was no casualty and injury reported.

Malaysian Airlines in a statement said all on board safely disembarked via two slide rafts and no injuries were reported.

Zainuddin also disclosed that teams from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) under Ministry of Transport, the airlines and Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) are probing the cause of the incident.

He said a team from BSKU under Ministry of Transport were scheduled to arrive here around 3pm yesterday via Bintulu from Kuala Lumpur.

“The cause of the accident shall be investigated by BSKU,” he pointed out when asked on the causes of the accident.

“The aircraft recovery team will salvage the aircraft and move it from the runway to clear it,” Zainuddin, who is also the airport’s Emergency Operation Centre chairman said.

He pointed out that the aircraft came to a stop at about 1,200 metres from the threshold – almost at the centre of the runway which is 2,745 metres.

He said the aerodome emergency procedure was followed to deal with the situation.

The airport manager that the airport emergency team was mobilised and dealt with the situation very well as they had taken part in emergency deals before.

Passengers transferred to the terminal building were checked by the medical team from Sibu Hospital.

Members of the media were later given briefing at the emergency operation centre.

Meanwhile, during the first press conference at midnight yesterday, when asked on the extent of damage to the aircraft, Zainuddin said it was disabled.

As for the luggage, he said they were would be taken out and sent to the passengers later.