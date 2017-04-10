Sibu Airport resumes operation today

Passengers wait to embark on their flights as Sibu Airport resumes normal operation. Passengers check-in as the airport resumes operation. Departures are scheduled but with a few hiccups at Sibu Airport

SIBU: Sibu Airport opens today – 12 hours ahead of schedule as all the repairing works to the runway have been completed.

This was disclosed by Malaysia Airport Sibu manager Zainuddin Abu Nasir in a notification near midnight today.

The airport was originally scheduled to open only from noon today due to the presence of several big holes left from the aircraft tyre movement at the grass area that required grading.

“We had closed the big hole beside the grass strip and start to grade the tyre track. MASB (Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd) Sibu is in (the) progress (of) cleaning the dirt on the runway. We are cancelling the NOTAM (notices to airmen – use for notification) closure.

“We had faxed to Kuching’s NOTAM office that Sibu Airport shall open at 0000hrs (midnight) on April 10, 2017,” Zainuddin said.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which skidded after landing at the airport here on Saturday night had forced closure of airport with a total of 48 flights cancelled on Sunday – leaving 3,787 passengers stranded.

During a press conference here on Sunday morning, Zainuddin said the affected flights were for arrivals and departures from Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Bintulu and Johor Baharu (JB).

However, he said there was no issue on rotary wings (helicopters) making use of the facility.

The disabled aircraft had been moved to another location at the airport on Sunday.

Malaysia Airline Flight MH2718 was carrying 69 passengers, comprising 61 adults, two infants and a crew of six. All on board were Malaysians and there was no casualty and injury reported.

Malaysian Airlines in a recent statement said all on board safely disembarked via two slide rafts and no injuries reported.

Earlier report: Sibu Airport operational by noon today