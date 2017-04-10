Sibu man killed after car plunges into ditch near Kpg Landeh

KUCHING: A man from Sibu was killed in an accident at the Kampung Landeh junction of Jalan Puncak Borneo near here early yesterday.

It is believed that the 31-year-old man was heading for Landeh from the city when he lost control of his car, which then skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch.

The impact from the crash caused the driver to be pinned in his seat. It is believed that he was killed instantly.

Other road users only noticed the car around 8am, but the incident could have occurred around 6am.

The body has been sent to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and the authorities are investigating the incident.

In an unrelated case, two motorcyclists were injured after they were involved in a collision at Kampung Tabuan Melayu here around 11pm on Saturday.

One of them, aged 22, suffered serious injuries while the injuries on the other victim, aged 33, were minor.

It is suspected that one of the motorcyclists was riding under the influence of alcohol.

Both men were rushed to SGH’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit following an emergency call by a member of the public.

It is said that the 33-year-old victim refused any medical attention.

According to the mother of the 22-year-old victim, her son was on his way to meet some friends at Jalan Pending when the incident took place.

She said her son could not avoid running into the other victim because the latter was riding in the same lane as her son.