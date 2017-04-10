The longest bridge project threatened to fail

KOTABARU, South Kalimantan: The longest bridge in Indonesia megaproject along 6.5 kilometers, which connects the Pulau Laut Kotabaru with the mainland of Kalimantan, threatened to fail, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Chairman of Commission III of the DPRD Kotabaru Denny Hendro Kurnianto here Saturday said very surprised to get information from the provincial government that the central government did not approve the bridge megaproject.

Cancellation by the central government, said Denny, for several reasons, among them the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) did not approve it due to a mismatch of study and funding.

Another reason, of the explanation he received, because the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) considered there is inaccuracy presence at the point of contact of the bridge.

If the policy (cancellation) is true, then it will be a big problem, because the mega-project that cost trillions of rupiah will be abandoned. Whileits presence is very desirable to open Kotabaru from remoteness transport connections.

While Kotabaru has disbursed Rp50 billion for the bridge in 2016, and by 2017 it has budgeted another Rp50 billion.

Similarly, Tanah Bumbu, and moreover the Provincial Government, also have spent their budget as their consortium agreement on Pulau Laut bridge construction.

Bridge construction agreement worth Rp3.5 trillion, with the composition of Kotabaru and Tanah Bumbu respectively Rp250 billion, South Kalimantan provincial government Rp500 billion and the rest to be funded by the Central Government.

“Therefore, we are of the Kotabaru District and provincial government will conduct a meeting for consultation and coordination to the central government through the relevant ministries,” said Denny.