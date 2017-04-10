Three teen brothers remanded in air gun probe

SIBU: Three teenage brothers from a longhouse in Sungai Pak, Kanowit, were yesterday remanded for three days for a probe into the possession of an air gun in their longhouse.

The three aged 14 to 17 were taken to court yesterday for remand after their arrest on Friday.

According to the police, their D7 Team had received information of the crime and set out to the longhouse of the brothers at 3.30am on Friday.

They found the brothers in possession of the air gun with seven pellets.

The three brothers said they were using the weapon for hunting.

The police are now probing them under the Firearms Act 1960.