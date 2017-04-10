Travel plans scuppered by flight cancellations

SIBU: Many passengers at Sibu Airport were caught off guard yesterday by the flight cancellations.

Among them were Jemat Kial and his friends, who were supposed to fly to Kuala Lumpur via a 11.30am flight enroute to Singapore before heading to Rwanda (Africa) for work.

“When we reached there this morning (yesterday), we were told to check with the airlines counter and were later told that our flight had been cancelled,” he lamented.

Jemat, who arrived here from Sekuau, said they were still waiting for instruction from their office for the next course of action.

“We are from the same company and supposed to fly down to KL and from there to Singapore to arrange for our visa before heading to Africa for work,” he added.

Jemat said he was unaware of the incident as he did not check his Facebook.

Rela Bintangor Superindent Moses Sipan and 20 members of the volunteer corps were also caught in a fix as they could not fly down to KL for the Rela convention today.

He said he only learned about the incident yesterday morning after switching on his WhatsApp.

“The airport is scheduled to be open at 10pm tonight (yesterday) and maybe flights will resume tomorrow (today). So, we will need to stay overnight here.

“What to do if I will be late for the convention as flights were cancelled,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, a passenger, who appeared visibly shaken after the incident, said he was aware that the plane was circling in its attempts to land in the heavy rain.

“Of course, we are afraid when it happened,” he said.

Another passenger said the aircraft tried on its first attempt to land but was not successful.

“Our flight was from KL and I think we circled for about half an hour in the air due to the bad weather,” he said, added that the plane finally landed in the second attempt.