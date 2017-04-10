Two nabbed for cable theft

BINTULU: Two cable thieves aged 45 and 56 respectively were detained on Saturday.

The two suspects were apprehended at a house at 12 E Barrack JKR Polycard at about 3.30pm under ‘Ops Cantas’.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zailanni Amit said police also seized several items from the suspects including a motorcycle, two rolls of compressed cable and a sack containing leather cord.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a project coordinator at the Pan Borneo road construction site at KM18 Bintulu-Miri Road lodged a police report about the stolen cables worth RM5,000.