Sarawak 

Two nabbed for cable theft

The compressed cables seized from the suspects.

BINTULU: Two cable thieves aged 45 and 56 respectively were detained on Saturday.

The two suspects were apprehended at a house at 12 E Barrack JKR Polycard at about 3.30pm under ‘Ops Cantas’.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zailanni Amit said police also seized several items from the suspects including a motorcycle, two rolls of compressed cable and a sack containing leather cord.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a project coordinator at the Pan Borneo road construction site at KM18 Bintulu-Miri Road lodged a police report about the stolen cables worth RM5,000.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of