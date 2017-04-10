Woman loses RM23,000 to ‘settle’ son’s trouble

MIRI: A mother lost RM23,000 to an unknown man who told her that her son was in trouble and that he needed money.

It is learnt that the woman in her 50s had received a call from the man on April 4 informing her that her son was in trouble and needed a sum of RM23,000 to settle it.

Without hesitation, the woman went to the bank and transferred the amount to a bank account number given to her by the man.

She only learnt that she was cheated when she managed to contact her son after transferring the money who told her that he was fine.

The woman lodged a police report on Saturday.