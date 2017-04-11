75 police officers commended for excellent service

KUCHING: Seventy-five officers from the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department were awarded certificates of appreciation for their excellent services yesterday.

Over 30 of them received the credentials from Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director SAC Datuk Mahamad Akhir Darus during a ceremony held at the police headquarters in Jalan Badruddin here.

They came from Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Betong and Lawas districts.

Sibu recorded the most number of recipients with 11 for having succeeded in recovering vehicles that had been reported missing.

Kuching and Lawas have five recipients each. Kuching District was lauded for making arrests on drug cases while Lawas District had successfully made arrests and seizures related to recovering stolen vehicles.

Bintulu District did well in arresting foreigners without permit while Betong District excelled in recovering motorcycles that had been reported missing. These two districts have four recipients each.

Three officers from Miri were honoured for recovering sharp objects from a four-wheel drive while on distance patrol.

Akhir said the certificates were meant as a form of recognition for the good job achieved by the various officers.

“The 75 officers have delivered excellent services and discharged their duties in a diligent manner. They have shown commitment and their performances are in line with the department’s vision and direction.

“I hope these certificates will serve as a mechanism to further motivate them to enhance service delivery in the future.”