Advancecon signs underwriting agreement with RHB Investment Bank for IPO

KUCHING: Earthworks and civil engineering services specialist Advancecon Holdings Bhd (Advancecon) has signed an underwriting agreement with RHB Investment Bank Berhad – its principal adviser, underwriter and placement agent – for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) exercise on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

The proceeds from its IPO will mainly be used for capital expenditure, working capital, repayment of borrowings and defraying of listing expenses.

Datuk Phum Ang Kia, group chief executive officer of Advancecon said the signing of the underwriting agreement not only reiterates the underwriter’s confidence in the group, but also takes them a step closer in its IPO journey.

“The proceeds from the IPO would generally be used to enhance our operations to take advantage of the upcoming growth in the construction sector, which will help us expand our current capabilities.

“The good thing about earthworks providers like Advancecon is that we are often involved in the construction process from the very initial stage when it is most critical to get it right the first time.

“This has enabled us to build strong rapport with notable property developers in various parts in Malaysia, and enabled us to grow alongside their expanding operations.

“Hence, this IPO exercise reiterates our commitment to enhance our capabilities to support the requirements of existing and potential clientele.”

Advancecon’s customer base comprise prominent property developers which include Eco World Development Group Bhd, Paramount Corporation Bhd, Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS), Sime Darby Bhd, SP Setia Berhad and Tropicana Corporation Bhd.

To date, Advancecon has undertaken earthworks and civil engineering works for notable projects nationwide, including various township developments such as Setia EcoHill, Setia Eco Gardens, Eco Majestic and Tropicana Aman, as well as infrastructure projects such as the Trumpet Interchange and Ecohill link at LEKAS Highway.

For the financial year ended December 31, 2015 (FY15), Advancecon recorded strong double digit growth in financial performance, with revenue rising 32.3 per cent to RM264.3 million from RM199.8 million a year ago.

Similarly, net profit increased by 39.8 per cent year-on-year to RM29.9 million in FY15 from RM21.4 million previously.

Advancecon’s IPO entails the public issue of 90 million new shares representing 22.4 per cent of the Group’s enlarged share capital. From the new shares, 37 million shares will be allocated for private placement to institutional and identified investors; 18 million shares for private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia (MITI); five million shares for eligible directors and employees of the Group; and 30 million shares for application by way of balloting to the Malaysian public.

There would also be an offer for the sale of existing shares, where 33 million shares will be allocated for private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by MITI.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Advancecon is slated to list on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia in mid-2017.