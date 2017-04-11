Akademi Sadia produces fresh batch of kuntau exponents

KUCHING: Sarawak Dayak Iban Association Academy (Asadia) successfully held its graduation ceremony at its new ‘Kelang’ (traditional martial arts training centre) in Jalan Semeba here on Sunday.

First Division Infantry commander Major General Datuk Stephen Mundaw, who is also Sarawak Kuntau Iban Association (Sikar) advisor, had declared open the Kelang on April 1 complete with an Iban Miring in the presence of Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Sadia president Sidi Munan and Sikar president Churchill Edward Drem.

Asadia head Mabong Unggang said 10 trainees graduated from the basic Bungai Spring 12 and 24 course and had Guro (master) Patrick Tuat to thank for.

He said the setting up of a traditional Kelang at Jalan Semeba became a reality after a kuntau enthusiast leased a plot of hilly land to Asadia.

“I am thankful to Peter Umak (landowner) for allowing us to use the land for free. I am hoping more young Ibans to take up the martial arts of self defence and that more women joining in. I also hope the Iban community in particular support all NGOs that protect, preserve and promote traditional Iban arts and culture,” said Mabong.

Mabong also thanked Lo who is Padawan Municipal Council chairman for pledging RM5,000 to the newly registered Sikar and for donating gravels to Sadia to upgrade the access road leading to the Kelang at Jalan Semeba.

Asadia started its Iban Kuntau class in the middle of 2014. Around 60 trainees including yesterday’s batch had graduated from its programmes.