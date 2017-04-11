Attacks a violation of right to worship — Movement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Movement of Moderates Foundation yesterday condemned the terror attacks on churches in Egypt, calling it a violation of the right to worship.

In a statement, GMMF chief executive officer Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa urged moderates to stand in solidarity against the aim of Daesh to cause sectarian strife in Egypt and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. He said a terrorist – be he Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu or Christian – should always be identified and condemned as a terrorist, and never by his religious affiliation.

“GMMF condemns in the strongest terms the heinous terror attack on churches in Egypt. These attacks represent a heinous violation of one’s right to worship and cannot ever be condoned by any religion.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray a quick recovery to those injured,” he said.

Islamic State, or Daesh, claimed responsibility for the attacks. — Bernama